Kai Havertz’s recent struggles on the pitch haven’t deterred him from securing new lucrative contracts.

The German midfielder made a move to Arsenal in the last transfer window but has yet to come close to meeting expectations at the club. While some Gooners may doubt his worthiness in their squad, he has the backing of his manager and is expected to remain for an extended period.

Arsenal is performing well despite Havertz’s poor form, and he continues to enjoy endorsements off the pitch. The Sun has reported that he recently signed a new long-term, lucrative deal with PUMA, which includes wearing their boots and fulfilling other brand-related responsibilities.

The attacking midfielder said after signing the deal:

“Growing up in Germany PUMA has always been an iconic brand with some of the greatest players ever wearing their products.

“PUMA has always been an innovative brand when it comes to football boots and the way they work with athletes.

“When I met with the team and discussed plans for the future, I knew this was the right fit for me.”

Havertz has not made a good start to his spell on our books, but that does not change the fact that he remains one of our top players in terms of talent.

Hopefully, he will eventually hit top form and show why we added him to our squad.

