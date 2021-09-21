Struggling Arsenal target yet to get new deal

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Sports Illustrated had confirmed earlier in the summer that the Gunners and other top European clubs were interested in a move for him.

He had lost his place in the City team towards the end of last season.

Sterling was in stunning form for England at Euro 2020 and that may have bought him some time.

However, the attacker has remained just a squad member at City and has failed to deliver the fine form he did for England at club level.

The Telegraph is now reporting that he hasn’t been given a new City deal yet.

His current contract with the Premier League champions expires in 2023 and they should ideally be keen to get him on a new one now.

However, that hasn’t happened with the attacker seemingly playing for his future at the Etihad.

If his poor club form continues, City will have even more reasons not to give him a new deal.

That could be good news for Arsenal who might get to sign him cheaply.

Mikel Arteta worked with him well when he was the assistant manager of City and the Spaniard could bring out the best in him yet again.