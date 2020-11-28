Struggling Arsenal youngster could be on his way back to his former club

French media outlet Butfootballclub claims that William Saliba is set to make a return to Saint Etienne in the January transfer window.

The French youngster was signed by Arsenal in the summer of 2019. He was left with Saint Etienne to spend the rest of last season on loan.

He returned to the Gunners at the start of this season but the manager who signed him, Unai Emery, had been sacked.

He needed to impress Mikel Arteta, but he hasn’t been able to do so, and the Spaniard didn’t even register him for the Europa League this season.

The report claims that his lack of playing time will see him return to France in the winter transfer window.

It even claims that Saliba hasn’t been training with the Arsenal first team as he isn’t fancied by Arteta.

It claims that Arsenal fans and the English media have been calling for Arteta to give the youngster a chance to prove himself all over social media.

It then adds that Saint Etienne is worried about Arteta listening to the calls for him to play because it will scupper the January move.