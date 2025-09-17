Struggling Arsenal youngster tipped to find space in another position

Myles Lewis-Skelly experienced a remarkable breakthrough into the Arsenal first team last season, earning recognition for his impressive performances. His debut campaign saw him feature in high-profile Champions League fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, opportunities that showcased his potential on the biggest stage. His displays also led to a call-up for the senior England side, a reflection of his rapid development and growing reputation.

This season, however, has presented new challenges. Lewis-Skelly has found game time more difficult to secure, particularly with Riccardo Calafiori firmly establishing himself as the preferred option at left back. The Italian has been consistently reliable, leaving few openings for others to displace him.

Possible Midfield Role

Given the competition in defence, attention has turned to the possibility of Lewis-Skelly operating in midfield, his more natural position. Charles Watts, writing in the Daily Briefing, commented, “When you are at a club of the nature of Arsenal, things do not come easy. You are always going to have to fight for your place. Maybe we will see him a bit more in his more natural midfield position. It is a possibility, but again he has top class players ahead of him who are also competing for minutes in that position. The squad is so stacked now players are going to have to fight for every minute they get on the pitch and Lewis-Skelly is certainly finding that out at the moment.”

Watts’ remarks highlight the scale of the challenge facing the young player. Arsenal’s squad is filled with quality across every department, meaning competition for minutes is relentless.

Fighting for a Place

For Lewis-Skelly, this period will serve as a test of his resilience and determination. Competing at a club of Arsenal’s stature requires not only talent but also perseverance in the face of limited opportunities. Should he rise to the challenge and impress in training or when called upon, he will earn his place on the pitch. Failure to do so could leave him confined to the bench for long stretches of the campaign.

Arsenal’s status as one of the world’s leading clubs means only the very best can consistently feature. For Lewis-Skelly, this is both a challenge and an opportunity to prove he belongs at the highest level.

