Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Struggling Man Utd player is among Arsenal’s summer transfer targets

Arsenal continues their search for a new striker ahead of an important summer for the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side has done more than we expected in this campaign and getting a top-four place will be the ultimate overachievement.

Regardless of which position they end this season, Arsenal will be on the lookout for reinforcements when it finishes.

One position they will almost certainly sign a new player for is their attack, and reports have linked several names with a move to the Emirates so far.

One player that has been on their radar for some time now is Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City, but he is not the only professional in Manchester that they want to sign.

Fichajes.net claims the Gunners are also interested in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The England international has had a bad season, but he remains an accomplished Premier League performer.

The report claims Arsenal has him on their radar and they will move for him if a transfer for Jesus becomes tricky.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford has had a bad year, but he is undeniably talented and he has shown in the past that he is a top player.

Arteta has revived the careers of many individuals at Arsenal and the Spaniard will bet on himself to help bring Rashford back to his best.

Learn about your club’s history CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta on Tottenham, the referee and bad news on Gabriel

Posted by

Tags Marcus Rashford

6 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Please no.

    This guy is rubbish these days because his head is in the woke politics he spend his time interfering in.

    His career is on a terminal decline path, let him do it somewhere else.

    It reminds me of buying Welbeck from MU when Wenger was on holiday or something. Buying MU failures is a terrible idea.

    Reply

  4. Two obvious questions. First do you just need a striker, which Rashford is, or a centre forward, which he isn’t ? Second, judging by the Spurs performance, shouldn’t the defence be your first priority ?

    Reply

  5. we need a centre back and a fullback just as substitutes
    if injury to our first 11 occurs !! then there is the Partey and
    Lokonga issues ? we have a sad history of buying our
    rivals surplus players

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs