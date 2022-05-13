Struggling Man Utd player is among Arsenal’s summer transfer targets

Arsenal continues their search for a new striker ahead of an important summer for the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side has done more than we expected in this campaign and getting a top-four place will be the ultimate overachievement.

Regardless of which position they end this season, Arsenal will be on the lookout for reinforcements when it finishes.

One position they will almost certainly sign a new player for is their attack, and reports have linked several names with a move to the Emirates so far.

One player that has been on their radar for some time now is Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City, but he is not the only professional in Manchester that they want to sign.

Fichajes.net claims the Gunners are also interested in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The England international has had a bad season, but he remains an accomplished Premier League performer.

The report claims Arsenal has him on their radar and they will move for him if a transfer for Jesus becomes tricky.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford has had a bad year, but he is undeniably talented and he has shown in the past that he is a top player.

Arteta has revived the careers of many individuals at Arsenal and the Spaniard will bet on himself to help bring Rashford back to his best.

