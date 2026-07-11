Stuart Pearce does not think England should risk Declan Rice’s injury

Declan Rice has been playing through pain for England at the World Cup after arriving at the tournament carrying an injury from the final months of the season at Arsenal.

The midfielder remains one of the most important players for club and country and has played a major role as England moved one match closer to reaching the World Cup semi-final.

England face Norway in their next match, and Rice is expected to start after being given a reduced workload during training this week. Norway are a dangerous opponent, and England knows they cannot afford to underestimate them.

Concerns over Rice’s fitness

The match will feature two teams with several top Premier League talents, and Stuart Pearce believes only fully fit players should be selected. He does not expect Rice to play if the midfielder is not ready.

According to the Metro, Pearce believes Thomas Tuchel must consider the injury situation before making his decision. He said:

‘The only thing that might be a consideration to him [Tuchel] is the injury… a concern that’s been with him [Rice] for a few games.

Adrian Durham, the show’s host, replied: ‘He’s not 100 per cent, let’s put it that way.’

Pearce warns against taking risks

Pearce believes Rice’s performances have hidden the seriousness of his fitness issue, but he questioned whether continuing to play could create a bigger problem.

Pearce added:

‘Yeah, exactly, but you wouldn’t think it with his performances.

‘Is that going to do him more damage and is he likely to break down? If there is a risk there, I think you’d be foolish as a manager to play him.’

Rice has continued to deliver strong performances despite managing the injury, but Pearce believes England must carefully consider the risks before the Norway match.

With a place in the World Cup semi-final at stake, Tuchel will have to decide whether Rice’s influence is worth the possibility of worsening his condition. The midfielder’s importance to England is clear, but his fitness could be a key factor in the final decision.

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