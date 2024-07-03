Stuart Pearce explains why Saka is struggling at the Euros

Former England manager Stuart Pearce has commented on Bukayo Saka’s struggles at Euro 2024, shedding light on why the Arsenal star is having trouble in the competition.

Saka, who excels in the right-wing position for Arsenal, has found it difficult to replicate that form for England.

In fact, many of England’s stars are struggling to make an impact in the competition.

In their last game, England needed a new left-back, and Gareth Southgate deployed Saka in that role during the second half.

Saka hopes to return to his preferred right-wing position for their upcoming match against Switzerland. However, Pearce believes Saka’s struggles are partly due to a lack of support from Kyle Walker.

Walker, who plays as the team’s right-back behind Saka, has not been as helpful as needed, according to Pearce. He suggests that Walker must do more to assist the Arsenal man in finding his form on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I feel sorry for Saka.

‘Because, and I’ve mentioned it many times on commentary, Kyle Walker as a full-back is not helping this boy out.

‘He’s got to do more for him. He really has. Because I like Saka, I think he’s an outstanding player.

‘But unless you’ve got a distraction run from your full-back, your work is that much harder to try and get turned and face the opposition up.’

Saka needs that help more than we know because they play on the same flank, and hopefully, Walker will become more helpful soon.

