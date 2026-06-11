Stuart Pearce urges Arsenal star to do more because he can

Stuart Pearce has urged Declan Rice to have an even greater influence on matches, believing the Arsenal midfielder is capable of reaching a level beyond the one he currently displays. Pearce’s comments reflect the exceptionally high standards that Rice has established through his performances in recent seasons.

Rice has consistently demonstrated his quality for both club and country and has played a major role in Arsenal’s success this year, helping the Gunners secure the league title. His leadership, composure and consistency have cemented his reputation as one of the finest midfielders in world football.

Rice’s importance to England

The midfielder is also expected to play a pivotal role for England at the World Cup this summer. As one of the team’s most influential players, he will be relied upon to produce strong performances as the national side attempts to fulfil expectations and challenge for the trophy.

Rice offers England a wide range of qualities in midfield. His ability to control the tempo of matches, break up opposition attacks and drive his team forward makes him an invaluable presence. His energy levels allow him to maintain a high standard throughout games, often setting the tone for those around him.

Pearce believes another level is possible

Rice also possesses the ability to contribute in attacking areas when he finds himself in advanced positions. His eye for goal adds another dimension to his game, increasing his value and making him a player capable of influencing matches in several different ways.

As Arsenal’s most expensive signing, Rice has justified the significant investment made in him through his displays on the pitch. Nevertheless, Pearce believes there remains room for further development, which underlines the extraordinary potential he still possesses despite already performing at an elite level.

He said, as reported by the Metro:

“With Dec, you think he could win a game on his own, because of his physical prowess, his ability on the ball, and you’re thinking: ‘Maybe [he could do] a little bit more’.

“I probably thought the same, back in the day at West Ham, but you don’t say that about many players.”

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