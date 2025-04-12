Stubborn Brentford hold Arsenal to another draw at the Emirates

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Emirates Stadium this evening, just days after the Gunners secured a significant win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Following such a high-profile victory in midweek, expectations were naturally elevated for Arsenal to deliver a similarly convincing performance against Brentford. That sense of momentum was evident in the early stages, as they started strongly, full of confidence against a typically stubborn opponent.
Arsenal created early opportunities and looked determined to take the lead. One goal was ruled out for offside, a moment that highlighted their attacking intent and urgency. Despite their early dominance, they were unable to find the breakthrough, and Brentford began to grow into the match, creating some problems of their own during the first half. Nonetheless, it was Mark Flekken who had the busier evening between the two goalkeepers, with the Brentford shot-stopper called into action on multiple occasions.
Despite Arsenal’s pressure, the teams went into half-time goalless. The home side needed a response after the break, much like the one they produced in their European outing earlier in the week. That response came when Thomas Partey eventually found the net, finishing a move created by a well-timed pass from Declan Rice. The goal lifted the atmosphere and gave Arsenal a deserved lead.
However, the advantage was always going to be fragile without a second goal. Brentford refused to be discouraged and maintained their structure and attacking focus. Their persistence paid off when Yoane Wissa equalised, stabbing the ball home from close range to bring the visitors level.
The equaliser quietened the home supporters, but Arsenal continued to push forward in search of a winner. Despite their efforts and dominance in possession, they were unable to break Brentford down again. The match ended in frustration for the Gunners, who would have hoped to build on their impressive Champions League result with a victory at home.
Ultimately, it was a missed opportunity for Arsenal to capitalise on their strong form, as they were forced to settle for a single point in a tightly contested fixture.
Our premier league season in a nutshell. Brentford no real threat, take the lead and fail to win.. The changes in the second half, didn’t work. Taking Tierney off as a LB and bring MLS on as inverted opened that side right up.
MLS was awsome mate when he was on that pitch…..are you serious
Both could be true – MLS might have played well individually, but it might have been a bad tactical change.
We were 1-0 up when we came up and ended up drawing 1-1
As a lb how can that be awesome?
I am not blaming MLS, i am blaming his position as an inverted LB. We ne er had that problem with Tierney. Thats where the goal came from. MLS not at LB as per Arteta style.
Arsenal are speeding to break their records for the number of drawn matches. 25 points dropped from draws alone will not make you Champions. Arsenal could win tonight only by outscoring because Brentford have strikers in Mbuemo or Wissa who can score out of nowhere. It has become Arsenal esque to discontinue and dump the euphoric momentum of fans. Tonight they made me flat and anxious of Wednesday.
So disappointed. We got to turn our attention to the trip to the Spanish capital to face the reigning UCL champions. COYG!
Tierney should keep the LB slot against a marauding Madrid front line. MLS still has a lot to learn about the art of defending. Arsenal’s left side was left ajar for Brentford to attack and get their goal
He was in the box because it was a corner. They played it short and we didn’t get enough people out to meet the ball – no reason to think that’s MLS’ fault specifically because his role was probably to stay in the box.
That tackle on Martinelli?
If it was the other way round certainly we would have been 10 men down
We are players short and need rest to 1st 11 still Butler-Oyedeji can’t get some minutes. Also why Risk Partey at RB. At this point what Arteta want to achieve. This guy never learns to rotate.
I had one eye on the game but with a much changed team and Wednesday to worry about it wasn’t much of a spectacle. With the league gone before kick off, it had the air of a match with little to play for towards the end of season but with much to gain in a few days time