Stubborn Everton holds poor Arsenal to a goalless draw.

Arsenal was held to a goalless draw in their match against Everton this afternoon, as the Gunners dropped two more points in the title race.

Everton is one of the most frustrating teams to face in the Premier League, and they started strongly against Arsenal.

Abdoulaye Doucoure could have opened the scoring for Everton after just six minutes, but Arsenal was fortunate that his header went over the bar.

Sean Dyche’s men are well-trained to endure pressure from top clubs and successfully absorbed Arsenal’s passing movements and the openings the Gunners thought they had created.

Despite dominating possession, Arsenal lacked penetration, as Everton defended resolutely, seemingly aware of every move the Gunners attempted.

Arsenal’s first big chance came after the half-hour mark, but Martin Odegaard’s effort was well saved by Jordan Pickford.

Gabriel Martinelli created the next good chance for himself, aiming for goal, but once again, Pickford was equal to it with another excellent save.

Just after the break, Pickford was called into action again by Bukayo Saka, but he responded superbly, and Everton survived a flurry of Arsenal chances.

Arsenal remained in control after halftime, continuing to push forward, but Everton held their ground. Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus came on to add more attacking impetus, but the Toffees continued to ride their luck.

It wasn’t Arsenal’s best-attacking performance, but credit must be given to Everton for showing they are one of the best-drilled sides in the league.

Partey thought he had won a penalty, but after a VAR review, it was not given, and Arsenal ultimately dropped two more points in the title race.