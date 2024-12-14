Stubborn Everton holds poor Arsenal to a goalless draw.

Arsenal was held to a goalless draw in their match against Everton this afternoon, as the Gunners dropped two more points in the title race.
Everton is one of the most frustrating teams to face in the Premier League, and they started strongly against Arsenal.
Abdoulaye Doucoure could have opened the scoring for Everton after just six minutes, but Arsenal was fortunate that his header went over the bar.
Sean Dyche’s men are well-trained to endure pressure from top clubs and successfully absorbed Arsenal’s passing movements and the openings the Gunners thought they had created.
Despite dominating possession, Arsenal lacked penetration, as Everton defended resolutely, seemingly aware of every move the Gunners attempted.
Arsenal’s first big chance came after the half-hour mark, but Martin Odegaard’s effort was well saved by Jordan Pickford.
Gabriel Martinelli created the next good chance for himself, aiming for goal, but once again, Pickford was equal to it with another excellent save.
Just after the break, Pickford was called into action again by Bukayo Saka, but he responded superbly, and Everton survived a flurry of Arsenal chances.
Arsenal remained in control after halftime, continuing to push forward, but Everton held their ground. Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus came on to add more attacking impetus, but the Toffees continued to ride their luck.
It wasn’t Arsenal’s best-attacking performance, but credit must be given to Everton for showing they are one of the best-drilled sides in the league.
Partey thought he had won a penalty, but after a VAR review, it was not given, and Arsenal ultimately dropped two more points in the title race.
The tactic against Arsenal is clear :stay behind the ball and beware of the dead balls
Toothless
Considering our set pieces were a joke and useless not long ago to be our only weapon this season, we should give a lot of praise to the one who made it happen.
Arteta was too cautious against the sloppy Everton. He should’ve been more adventurous in the second half, by making his fullbacks move forward more often
Why does he insist on Martinelli. Odegaard and Rice out for Nwaneri and Jorginho? Even if I were drunk I couldn’t come up with such a horrible substitution. Jorginho had zero business being in this game, and once again he is throwing Nwaneri in at the most inopportune scenarios and expecting miracles. Every game we play now is at a snails pace, summer buys have had zero impact, we dont have a true striker in this entire squad, and our manager just keeps digging himself a deeper hole by doubling down on this dross footballing philosophy that drives everyone to sleep. I just dont understand and it’s frustrating we’ve wasted another season and have gone backwards. These are all his players and him and Edu have failed to build a competitive squad.
Actually, forgot Saka is NOT his player he is Emery’s. And Saliba is also a club buy without Edu or Arteta’s involvement. Funny that.
Let the new manager search begin! Mikel Arteta is history.
Right!!!!!!! This result was 100% down to Arteta. The fact he dropped Partey to accommodate a very poor Merino and start Martinelli who continues to produce JS. The pace and style of play is just awful. We are so slow in transition of the ball. We have NO striker. He bring Jesus on as striker, whose first touch is in our half and whose last touch 5 mins into injury time is in our half. This is the 3rd premier league game in a row we have failed to score in open play!!!! He take off Rice and leaves on a struggling Merino, keeps Partey on the bench and when he brings him on HE SWAPS TIMBER TO LB AND PLAYS PARTEY RIGHT. Really? What plan is that to win a game. Our crosses into the box are late and aimless. Arteta this style of football is s#!t and your lop sided, slow burning style of football is never ever going to win anything ever.
Eager to read what are this week excuses.
Was watching a Liverpool game today because I had not watched them properly this season. They are a very average team. If its not a fluke, Slot has a very bright career ahead.
@Goonster, Akshay, David, Herr Dierr, Thrill, Neutral what is going wrong with us?
Two successive draws against opponents we should have beaten. Can we continue counting how many difficult games Liverpool have and how easy our fixtures are?
HH, i got hammered because i said they were an average team. Slot is wringing everything out of an average Liverpool. Arteta is not wringing anything. If it was not for the investment we would be struggling in 8th. Are we to 4 because of Arteta or in spite of Arteta. I think we should be doing better than we are.
Martinelli and Jesus need to be moved on, they are just taking up seats on the bus! No impact from either yet again
Maresca went to a relegated Leicester, won the championship and brought them back to EPL. Now in his first season in EPL, second behind Liverpool, top of the conference league table.
Alonso took a team struggling in bottom half of tge Bundesliga and in 18 months won the league unbeaten.
Sloth is top of the table in both EPL and UCL in his first season.
See what Brighton new coach is doing.
See Bournemouth coach.
A good coach doesn’t need 6years of building and “trusting the process”.
the title can go anywhere.. but when you have to rely on
an 18 year old to try to create something out of nothing
you know you’re in trouble.. Timbers worst game for AFC
and a ? mark for Merino !!
Well I won’t stay up to watch MOTD. Listening on the radio was awful enough
I don’t know how good the chances were that Pickford saved but in games like these you have to score if you have any designs on the league title. I know there will be twists and turns but surely Arteta has to come up with something if there is to be any chance at all.
The half time whistle and near silence from the crowd said it all and Liverpool dropping points has only served to help Chelsea
Everyone new how everton would set up. We needed jorgihno’s pass to open them up and Trossard’s creativity. What we got was Martinelli slowing things down by putting the ball in between his legs time and again
Raya
Timber Saliba Gabriel Kiwior
Partey Rice
Saka Odegaard G.jesus
Havertz
If we started this team, there is no way that match would have ended 0-0.
What is this nonsense about resting players. And must Martinelli start?