Student is facing jail time for racially abusing Bukayo Saka

A 20-year-old student is facing jail time for a racial slur aimed at Bukayo Saka in 2023.

Saka has been a frequent target of racist abuse throughout his career, despite being a key player for both Arsenal and England, and a beloved figure among supporters of his club and country.

He consistently delivers strong performances for Arsenal, playing a crucial role in most games. However, when things don’t go as expected, he sometimes becomes the target of online abuse, especially after disappointing results.

In May 2023, after Arsenal lost a crucial Premier League match to Nottingham Forest, effectively ending their title hopes as Manchester City claimed the championship, Saka was subjected to racial abuse online.

Following the defeat, The Sun reports that law student, Suhel Ali rained insults on Saka, including using the N word.

In a voice message to the Arsenal attacker, he called him ‘f***ing black piece of s**t’. Also saying ‘You’re a monkey – you’re a f***ing monkey.’

The student admitted to sending an offensive message and was bailed until October 8, but the judge insisted:

‘I’m not going to sentence you today — but I’m not ruling anything out.’

Online abusers need to start spending time in jail and this will discourage others from engaging in the act.

