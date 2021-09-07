Study finds that Arsenal overpaid for signings by £50 Million this summer

Arsenal splashed out more than any other Premier League club this summer, and a study claims that they spent over the valuations of those players by a hefty £50 Million.

By these calculations, our club has overspent by just over 46% of the players’ actual valuations with Ben White‘s transfer our biggest over-reach, paying 136% over his £21.2 Million valuation as reported by the Mirror(who cite TicketGum).

Aaron Ramsdale is another we overpaid for, by a reported £19.2 Million of his £10.2 Million valuation, meaning he comes in as our worst value signing of the summer having paid over the odds by a whopping 178%, but the £28.8 Million overspend on White is equally painful on paper.

Arsenal clearly believed in their efforts however, and those players will now have to live up to their enhanced price-tags, and there could well be added pressure to come good after a tough start to the new season, and the last thing we need is these relatively young players feeling like the expectations on them are too high.

White has already endured a tough fixture against Brentford, and has since had to be sidelined after testing positive for Coronavirus, but hopefully he hasn’t been stewing on that performance too much.

Will our supposed over-spending add pressure to our new players?

Patrick