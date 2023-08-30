Study reveals Arsenal fans second worst for leaving matches early

A recent study has unveiled the fanbases that are least inclined to remain in the stadiums after matches and Arsenal’s supporters rank second in this regard.

Following matches, it is a common sight for fans to linger around, continuing to show their support for their teams. In some instances, players acknowledge these fans, whether the games are hosted at the team’s home ground or they have travelled to back their beloved team.

Nonetheless, not every club’s fanbase demonstrates a strong propensity to stay behind after the matches conclude. Some supporters depart the stadiums before the final whistle or immediately after the game ends.

The inclination to stay behind often correlates with match outcomes. Fans are more likely to remain if their team secures victory and are more prone to leave early if their side faces defeat.

Based on a YouGov poll, Manchester United’s supporters are statistically the most prone to leaving matches early, as reported by the Daily Mail. Arsenal’s fanbase occupies the second position on this list, closely trailed by followers of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the best supporters in the world and this poll does not define us in any way.

There are several reasons why fans leave the stadiums early and it should not be seen as a sign of disloyalty on their behalf.

Some may have other commitments and it could also be because they want to avoid any kind of traffic.

