Stunning stat shows why Arsenal can win the Premier League

Arsenal is having a great season and the Gunners could head into the World Cup at the top of the Premier League table.

That might not be a determinant of where they will finish this season, but a stat has revealed they are on course to win the title.

The last time an Arsenal team won the Premier League was the invincibles of 2004, but their wait could be over by the summer.

This is because they are enjoying one of the finest starts to a campaign in recent memory.

The Gunners’ 31 points from 12 games is one of the best tallies a team has had at this stage of the competition.

Also, only one club has failed to win the Premier League after collecting this amount of points from the same number of games, according to a stat on The Sun.

The report reveals only Newcastle United in the 1995/1996 season failed to win the league title after starting so well.

These stats may not lie, but they shouldn’t bother us so much because this is still just the start of the season.

There are many more matches to play and we must remain focused on the games ahead.

The right attitude is to take it one game at a time until the end of the term.

