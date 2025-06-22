Sturm Graz emerges as a possible new club for Arsenal attacker

Sturm Graz have developed a reputation for targeting young players from Arsenal, either through loan deals or permanent transfers, and they now appear interested in another talent nurtured at the north London club.

The Austrian side previously welcomed both Arthur Okonkwo and Mika Biereth from Arsenal. Biereth, in particular, had a successful loan spell which later resulted in a permanent move. That history of developing Arsenal-trained players seems to have encouraged the club to look once again towards the Emirates for reinforcements.

With several young players at Arsenal facing limited opportunities in the first team, it is not unusual for the club to part ways with some of its academy products during the summer transfer window. Many talented individuals are released or transferred when it becomes clear that regular senior football may not be available.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji Expected to Move On

One such player is Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, who, at 22 years old, requires more consistent playing time than the limited minutes he featured in during the 2024/2025 Premier League season. The forward made only a single appearance, and with his contract set to expire, he is now widely expected to leave the club this summer.

A report from Football Insider states that Sturm Graz have entered the race to sign Butler-Oyedeji and are hoping to add him to their squad. The club’s previous integration of Arsenal loanees, along with Biereth’s smooth transition, positions them as an attractive destination for young players looking to continue their development.

Seeking Regular Playing Time

At this stage of his career, Butler-Oyedeji needs regular competitive football to progress further. Choosing a club where he can play frequently will be a priority, and Sturm Graz could provide that opportunity.

He is reportedly in discussions with several teams, and it remains to be seen where he will choose to continue his professional journey. What is certain, however, is that consistent game time will play a key role in shaping his decision.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…