Sublime Arsenal destroy Bournemouth but are denied by VAR twice

Considering Arsenal’s form after an excellent preseason, it was no surprise that Arsenal were bristling with confidence ahead of the trip to Bournemouth, and they were yet again looking totally in control right from the kick off.

The gunners were just too quick for Bournemouth and their fast football in small spaces meant the small pitch didn’t affect them at all.

It didn’t take any time at all for Arsenal to take the lead through Odegaard, but it was the dazzling ball control from Gabriel Jesus that mesmerized the Cherries defence, and when he gave Martinelli the shot it was saved but dropped nicely to Odegaard who nimbly poked it into the net.

IT was Jesus again who did all the legwork for the second, but his touch was not quite right and Odegaard pounced again. The captain gets into the right places.

The Cherries tried to put up a fight after the break, but Arsenal were just too good when they went on the attack. The third goal was brilliantly taken by Saliba, who got his very first Arsenal goal and he fully deserved it.

It seemed certain that Jesus would get on the scoresheet and he did get the ball into the net, but VAR ruled for a two inch offside, so Arsenal had to wait until added time to get their deserved 4th goal but yet again VAR denied Jesus his expected goal.

But all in all it was a stroll in the park for Arsenal and we end the day on top of the table.

What a difference to last season after 3 games!