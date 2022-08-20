Sublime Arsenal destroy Bournemouth but are denied by VAR twice

Considering Arsenal’s form after an excellent preseason, it was no surprise that Arsenal were bristling with confidence ahead of the trip to Bournemouth, and they were yet again looking totally in control right from the kick off.
The gunners were just too quick for Bournemouth and their fast football in small spaces meant the small pitch didn’t affect them at all.
It didn’t take any time at all for Arsenal to take the lead through Odegaard, but it was the dazzling ball control from Gabriel Jesus that mesmerized the Cherries defence, and when he gave Martinelli the shot it was saved but dropped nicely to Odegaard who nimbly poked it into the net.
IT was Jesus again who did all the legwork for the second, but his touch was not quite right and Odegaard pounced again. The captain gets into the right places.
The Cherries tried to put up a fight after the break, but Arsenal were just too good when they went on the attack. The third goal was brilliantly taken by Saliba, who got his very first Arsenal goal and he fully deserved it.
It seemed certain that Jesus would get on the scoresheet and he did get the ball into the net, but VAR ruled for a two inch offside, so Arsenal had to wait until added time to get their deserved 4th goal but yet again VAR denied Jesus his expected goal.
But all in all it was a stroll in the park for Arsenal and we end the day on top of the table.
What a difference to last season after 3 games!
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
Great game
Arsenal were simply far superior to Bournemouth. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bournemouth get relegated
Really proper football.
Enjoyable all through, I’m eager to see us against the big boys TBH.
Very good squad depth too.
Saliba goal was a WTF moment.
Zinchenko’s reaction says it all.
Ødegaard great game, sad Jesus’s goal was ruled offside.
The fans finally made a chant for Xhaka. I loved that moment.
The Saliba chant is golden.
Are there still people doubting the style of play and what out football is?
Have a great week you folks.
Great result. Not being negative but this was a victory earned by playing a great system well rather than any outstanding performances. Plus I can’t see Bournemouth staying up!
@guy
There’s no walk in the park in this league, and you to have to do a professional job every time
Excellent all round play lads…Big ups to the lot of ya…
Great win
Bournemouth offered nothing ,way to strong for them .
Saliba MOTM ,elegance to go with that pure steel ,looks amazing .
Odegaard,Jesus and white best of the rest for me .
Saka was probably the only negative for me and we should have got more goals .
Onwards and onwards
Dan Saka looks like he needs a break not been on it from day 1 of the season got enough depth in squad to take him out and give him the extra time off he badly needs!
Saliba is absolutely world class
3 matches and just 1 foul..
That is incredible….
Verjil van Saliba
Don’t forget that he scored with his left foot!!💪
Another all around great game. 3 goals, controlled the tempo of this game and never really gave Bournemouth a chance. Lets remember last season every away game was a struggle. MOTM for me is Odegaard even without his two goals, he is just fantastic at stitching everything together. Zinchenko again a very very strong performance. And Jesus is just a level above in terms of the forwards we’ve had in the past, so happy to have him. Let’s keep this strong start going GOYG!
Bournemouth won’t stay up, they are too too poor. Saliba MOM for me. Great win
…………then shall the eyes of the blind be opened
Great win today. The team controlled the match from start to finish. The team is playing more together and it’s good to see the passes been sharper and faster. Hope they continue to play like this and keep on improving game after game. It’s also good to see the team using the middle more often than to the byline like when Tierney was starting. Happy for the win.
Fantastic progression compared to the first three matches last season. Only 91 points left to 💯 🫶
It seemed to me that saying Bournemouth was poor underscore Arsenal’s top performance. The Arsenal team stiffled any life they could have in them out and limited their long ball threat. Bournemouth werent poor, they were outclassed by Arsenal as it should be. Sublime game. No room for complains. But it is this kinda game I love to see 7 goals thriller to send a warning. By and large, three points in the bag. Up Gunners
@Juliusblety
Exactly. We imposed our game on them and stifled theirs…
When you see this kind of gap in the level in games it means that you’r headed the right way…..Bournmouth ,Let’s not forget,has beaten easely Aston Villa…
Most Arsenal fans aren’t living in cloud cuckoo land but we’re certainly happy with the clearly evident progress made….
We lost our first three games last season. Now we got 9pts from three games. We haven’t done this over a decade I guess..
We ain’t carried away. We are only happy for the progress thus far with good results. Yes it’s Bournemouth but remember we lost to newly promoted team last season in Brentford. Fulham gave Liverpool a run two weeks ago..
Top 4 is the goal. One step at a time.
Coyg…
I’m happy with both the win and performance! it’s also great not having to go through a nervy end of the game!!one thing,I just didn’t get the last 2 (very) late substitutions .could someone explain??
Siamois, One reason that so many Prem teams make such late subs, is to protect key players from muscle strains and fatique. Also to give non starters a run out and make them feel involved. All are sensible reasons.
Nothing out of the ordinary about our two late subs .Its quite normal in Prem games, now that we have five subs available to use.
Saliba our proper VVD
How many teams will finish above us this season? Not 8, nor 5 🔴⚪️
Hold your horses,the season has just started!!😉