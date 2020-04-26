Suitors lining up for Arsenal’s young contract rebel

Bukayo Saka has so far turned down any offers from Arsenal to extend his current deal, and has become the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 18 year-old has been one of, if not the, most consistent performer at the Emirates this season, and must be rated as one of our most valuable players because of it.

Despite his importance to our campaign, our club has so far failed to convince him to sign a new contract, despite talks to extend his current deal which is set to end in 2021.

With just over 12 months remaining on his current terms, our club should be desperate to persuade Saka to sign an extension, and news that clubs are now lining up to make their own offers is a nightmare situation.

The German side are known for their impetus on playing exciting football, and with a young squad of players, and he could well be viewed as a potential replacement to Jadon Sancho, who is linked with a move to Chelsea, Man City and Manchester United respectively.

The most alarming thought is that Saka made the decision to turn down the offer put to him, which leaves him receiving the lowly amount of £3,000 per week, while you would expect a player of his ability to be earning much more.

Arsenal also have another key player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nearing the final 12 months of his deal also, and should neither agree new deals before the summer window, things could get tough for our club. One could argue that our failures could show a lack of ambition.

Patrick