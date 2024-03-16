“Suits them.” Bastian Schweinsteiger reacts as Arsenal draws Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich icon Bastian Schweinsteiger has shared his thoughts on the Champions League draw, which pits his former team against Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Gunners recently navigated a challenging round of 16 encounter against FC Porto, demonstrating their readiness to face any opponent.

Throughout both legs of the match, the Portuguese side employed various defensive tactics in an attempt to gain an advantage over Arsenal.

Despite these challenges, Arsenal emerged victorious with a determined second-half performance, instilling confidence as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich.

However, Schweinsteiger appears to underestimate Arsenal’s capabilities, suggesting that the draw favours his former team.

Schweinsteiger tweeted:

“The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League did what it promised. Both German clubs are avoiding the big names for the time being and are allowed to play their second legs in front of their home crowd.

“Nevertheless, I see BVB as an outsider in the game against Atleti’s team. The FC Bayern on the other hand, has shown in the past that Arsenal suits them and will do everything they can to reach the semi-finals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We love to be underdogs, but this time, we can beat Bayern at the Emirates and possibly in both legs.

The Bavarians are not having a good season, and we are now, so we are confident about this draw and our players can push their limits again and reach the semi-final of the competition.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

