Summer signing claimed to have preferred Chelsea over Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus is claimed to have wanted to join Chelsea from Manchester City this summer, but a disagreement between the club and manager allowed Arsenal’s bid to win the race for his signature.

The striker has been in top form since joining the club, notching seven goals in only five pre-season outings, and he continued that into the new tern with three goals and three assists in his opening six league outings.

It was reported early that Jesus had been identified as our primary target as we looked to fill the hole left by Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departures up front, and it seemed as though we quickly fought off our rivals to land our target, but now that may not have been the case entirely.

The Athletic (via the Express) now claims that the former City star had actually been keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge instead, only for Tuchel to initially be against adding a number nine, and with the club later refusing to sign off on the deal once the German boss had come around to his signature.

Whatever happened at Chelsea for them to fail to make a proper move for our new star is quite laughable, much like the Todd Boehly ownership thus far, but I thank whoever was at fault for failing to properly fight us here, as Jesus appears to be perfect for what we are building in north London.

Patrick

