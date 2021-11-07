Summer signing hailed as one reason Arsenal is in top form

Takehiro Tomiyasu has taken to life at Arsenal like a fish to water and his impressive form is one reason the Gunners look unbeatable at the moment.

The Japanese star is one of the best signings the club made in the last transfer window even though he didn’t come as a well known player.

He has offered Arsenal stability in their right-back spot and that is something the Gunners have missed for several years now.

The former Bologna man has earned the praise of several fans and pundits and Fichajes.net is the latest media outlet to sing his praise.

The Spanish outlet lauded him for making Mikel Arteta’s job much easier by fitting in straight away into the Arsenal lineup.

He has no experience of Premier League football before now, but it doesn’t show in his performances and the report claims he is one of the reasons Arteta’s team has been in great shape recently.

They write: “One of the reasons for the great moment of the gunner set is the great performance and immediate fit of Takehiro Tomiyasu within the structure that Arteta has made, who for the first time has a right back capable of adapting to what he asks for in the different phases of the game. play.

“The Japanese defender, who came from great seasons at Bologna, has not needed time to adjust to the Premier League. His ability to win individual duels, good ball touch to generate advantages as a low winger and ability to interpret the game have helped him to be an irreplaceable piece in Arteta’s 4-3-3. And there is a fact that makes its importance clear.”