Summer signing opens up on Arteta’s impact and adapting to life in the Premier League

Martin Zubimendi has shed more light on the difficulty of adjusting to the Premier League, while also revealing the significant role Mikel Arteta played in his summer move. Zubimendi is quickly becoming a standout player for Arsenal, with his recent performances for club and country drawing praise from the media. He has fitted in seamlessly at times for the Gunners in his debut campaign, playing a prominent role in both attack and defence. The club is getting great value from a player they pursued for a long time and made a significant outlay to sign in the recently concluded transfer window.
Arteta’s convincing influence
Currently on international duty, the midfielder sat down with The Guardian in a recent interview. He spoke on a range of topics, including the role that Arteta played in his transfer: “I had watched Arsenal and I liked everything I saw, in terms of passion, youth, the feeling you got watching them. And when Mikel Arteta called me … Well, if you’ve ever spoken to him you’ll know that he can be very convincing. He’s mad about football, crazy about having everything under control, trying to get something from every little detail. He’s very clear on everything and the proposal he had was the best for me.”
Adapting to Premier League intensity
He went on to shed more light on the demands of the Premier League compared to La Liga, also revealing what has struck him most in England. He continued: “Yes. The mentality is: be a man. Go into clashes hard. It’s more direct. In Spain when you get the ball, it’s more about keeping it; [in England], whenever you win it, it’s straight on to the attack. Transitions are unavoidable, it’s harder to control. But [handling] that is not about ability as such, it’s getting your mind used to it. That’s different to La Liga but the thing that has most struck me is the dead ball, how important it is. I’m seeing loads of goals from that and they’re often what opens up the game. We have a set-play coach and we work on that practically daily.
“But I choose a team on the basis of my qualities too: what they wanted from me. I have to adapt my play a bit in terms of playing faster, more direct. I’m a pivot, but in this structure I have the chance to take that step forward and Arteta insists a lot that I can play that final pass and make the difference. But I think my profile doesn’t change much.”
The Spaniard was on top form yet again in a recent game for Spain. He featured in a midfield trio that included Mikel Merino and Pedri, and he was arguably the best midfielder on the pitch. He won 100 per cent of his duels (7/7), completed seven long balls, misplaced just five of his 96 passes on the day and also popped up in multiple positions centrally for Spain. With Rodri struggling with fitness, there’s a vacant position in defensive midfield for La Roja, and who better to fill it long-term than the ever-reliable Martin Zubimendi!
Benjamin Kenneth
One thing I like about Zubimendi is how well rounded he is,which brings balance to the team.
In the past,we’ve had pivots like Partey & Jorginho who had a right sided bias. This often necessitated another pivot on the left,in the form of an inverted left back. Zubimendi doesn’t seem to have this bias,partly because he can play with both feet. This has opened up the left side.
Like Rice, he is useful deeper as well as further forward. In the past we’ve had central midfielders who are good defensively but lacking in ideas offensively or good offensively but lacking defensive discipline. We now have two who have something to offer both ways. It makes the job easier for the third midfielder who plays alongside them two.
Zubimendi just does everything quicker, am surprised Arsenal haven’t starting using speed as a deadly advantage against our opponents.
The Spaniard excels at quick, accurate passing, often using his first touch, and is effective at disturbing the ball to all areas of the pitch,
His defensive qualities include positional awareness, the ability to block passing lane, and winning position , which in contrast with some previous Arsenal Midfielders who held on to the ball too long or played side ways passes,
Am hoping there are plans after the break to ramp up playing speed, surely the three fighter pilots who recently visited the coloney would have departed some knowledge on speed