Sunday EPL results cap off perfect weekend for Arsenal

After rivals Manchester City and Aston Villa dropped points on Sunday, Arsenal are now firmly back in the driving seat for the league title.
Before a ball was kicked ahead of last weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures, I speculated that the next two gameweeks would have a significant bearing on our title hunt. That view was shaped not only by Arsenal’s own fixtures, but also by City’s schedule, with tough tests against Tottenham and Liverpool in the space of a week. Facing that run, City were always likely to struggle to keep pace with an Arsenal side playing before them.
Rivals stumble as Arsenal surge
Any lingering doubts about Arsenal’s title credentials should now have been eased following the weekend’s results. Not only did the Gunners deliver a confident and comfortable return to form, they also extended their lead at the top of the table.
Arsenal now sit six points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, a gap that feels significant given the form City are currently showing. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham after being pegged back from a strong position, in what was another unconvincing display from Guardiola’s men.
Despite a winter spending spree that included Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, City look a shadow of the team that dominated English football for much of the past decade. They appear to be a side in transition, searching for solutions after years of sustained success.
Title pressure shifts decisively
City’s upcoming trip to Anfield next week could prove decisive in shaping the title race. I struggle to see this City side ending their five game winless run on Merseyside, particularly with Arsenal likely to go nine points clear the day before.
With every passing week, the pressure intensifies on City, while Arsenal continue to set the standard. Make no mistake, this title is Arsenal’s to lose. The Gunners have been head and shoulders above the rest, showing a level of consistency no other side has matched across all competitions.
After this weekend’s results, there is a growing sense of inevitability about Arsenal lifting the title in May.
Do you agree that this weekend marked the turning point in the title race?
Benjamin Kenneth
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
——— Kepa
White – Saliba – Mosquera – Cala/Piero
——- Norgaard – Rice
Madu – Eze – Martinelli
——– Jesus
This team should be enough to at least draw Chelsea.
The weekend results were a massive advantage. Still 14 games to go and all we can do is go a game at a time plus maximum support from fans.
We are in a great position and humility and concentration is of prime importance in the next four months.
This is the time you need experienced heads to step and tame the anxiety, Harvetz, jesus, chief among them.
Ah what a weekend.
On our game just a brilliant performance! Nice to see VG get onto the end of one, scoring a proper strikers goal.
And the other results, yes please! Spurs, for all the pain and suffering we have caused you over the years, we truly apologize!
I’m waiting to read what Konstantin says about this weekend’s results.
He’ll probably be blaming Mikel Arteta for the fact that city didn’t lose all three points, while the spuds showed us how to score two goals at home against city 😂😂
Seriously though, where are these fans who come on every time we lose, demanding MA loses his job, certain players need shipping out and the owner needs replacing?
Our demolition of Leeds (home and away 9-0) was the perfect retort after some disappointing results, but this clsmour everytime we drop points is ridiculous.
If we beat Chelsea this week, I really can’t see city115 stopping us from lifting the first trophy of the season…. if we play at our best and they do as well.
I’m personally not getting carried away with regards to the PL as there are many twists and turns yet to overcome, Merino’s absence is a stark reminder of what can happen.
Having been at the Sunderland away game, I know they’ll be no pushover, but with the likes of Konstantin 100% behind the manager and players, we should sit nine points above city115 before their visit to Anfield.
Let’s be honest, would ANYONE change the position we find ourselves in this morning with any other club?