Sunday. Stamford Bridge. Top 2 WSL clash! Chelsea v Arsenal Women. Will London be red or blue?

Chelsea versus Arsenal Women is arguably the biggest fixture in women’s football this weekend. On Sunday at Stamford Bridge, all eyes will be on which side—Chelsea Women or Arsenal Women—conquers London: Will London be painted red or blue?

While football enthusiasts anticipate who will claim the London bragging rights, for our Gunners this fixture might just seal their title fate. At the top of the WSL with 31 points, The Blues are 7 points ahead of our 2nd placed Gunners. If Arsenal Women win on Sunday, they narrow the gap at the top of the table to 4 points. If they lose, Chelsea widens the gap to 10 points, and Manchester United & Manchester City are snapping at our heels in 3rd & 4th place..

Arsenal simply must muster their courage and channel their newfound brilliance for a big win over Chelsea.

Max Radwan of the Cutback Podcast speaks for every Gooner when he says of the WSL London derby, “With Arsenal trailing Chelsea by seven points, I’d like to see them try and take the game to their rivals. Any result but an Arsenal win would see the title race effectively over by January, so the onus really is on the Gunners here. I’m interested to see how Arsenal deals with the pressure being on them. Slegers’ Arsenal have taken virtually every challenge posed to them in their stride so far, but this is a different challenge altogether.”

Can we trust Arsenal to beat Chelsea on Sunday afternoon? I think we can, and that should set the team up for a perfect WSL run-in. What do you think?

With an Arsenal win on Sunday, all our Gunners would need to do is try to be better than the Blues (if not match their results) until the end of the season.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 1-2 at Emirates in October – it’s in our honour to go and do the same to them at The Bridge on Sunday..

One would hope that Manchester City Women, with their massively revamped squad, could also manage a win over Chelsea and that another side like Manchester United might deny them all 3 points.

Call me optimistic, but if we can beat Chelsea this weekend and maintain our form, we could potentially go unbeaten until the end of the season..

Do you think I’m being too optimistic Gooners? I think not..

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….