Sunderland boss snipes at Arsenal with EFL Cup statement

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has asked for Tottenham or Arsenal in the last eight of the EFL Cup when the draw is made this weekend, believing his side can eliminate them.

The Black Cats sealed their place in the next round with a penalty shoot-out win over QPR on Tuesday night to seal their place as the only remaining team in the competition that doesn’t currently play Premier League football.

Their manager has now claimed that he would like an away trip to one of the two north London clubs, before going onto take on ‘the really big guns’ later on.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson on the Carabao Cup draw: “I’d love to have Arsenal away or Tottenham away if not that. And then we'll wait for the really big guns when it's two legs." #AFC pic.twitter.com/aWoW47jK5c — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) October 27, 2021

You have to love his enthusiasm in thinking his side would stand a chance of victory away at the Emirates, and his jibe at dismissing us as one of the ‘big guns’ is a little aggravating. Should we go face-to-face with their side, I would play his comments to the dressing room as motivation for the players, who will certainly not be entertained by such a pot-shot from our lower league rivals.

I had already hoped that we would be paired with the northern side in Saturday’s draw, which will be shown live on Soccer AM at 10:30, but now have some more reasoning to want the lower-league side as our next EFL Cup opponents.

