Sunderland manager admits Arsenal depth shone against his team

Arsenal demonstrated the strength of their squad depth during their match against Sunderland, with Viktor Gyokeres coming off the bench to score twice in a decisive contribution. Introduced as a substitute, the Swedish forward made full use of his minutes on the pitch and helped Arsenal extend their advantage at a crucial point in the game.

Gyokeres has endured a difficult campaign by his own standards and has been among the high-profile players in England who have struggled to meet expectations this season. As a result, he has found himself spending more time on the bench and being used as an impact substitute. This situation reflects the depth Arsenal now possess, rather than a lack of trust, as the club is able to rotate quality options without significantly weakening their side.

Squad depth makes the difference

Gabriel Jesus started the match as Arsenal’s striker, while Kai Havertz was deployed in midfield despite his ability to lead the line. These selection choices underlined the flexibility available to Mikel Arteta and highlighted how far the squad has developed. For the first time in many seasons, Arsenal appear to have enough quality across all areas to compete consistently and challenge for trophies.

That depth proved decisive against Sunderland. When the Black Cats began to believe they could reduce the deficit and push for an equaliser, Arsenal instead increased their lead. Turning to the bench provided fresh energy and attacking threat, changing the momentum of the game and ultimately putting the result beyond doubt.

Le Bris highlights Arsenal strength

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris was quick to acknowledge the impact Arsenal’s substitutes had on the contest. Reflecting on the match, he said, according to the Metro:

‘They are impressive, really well organised, hard to beat, many threats coming off the bench as well so this depth is really important especially with wingers and creative players because they can make the difference at the end of the game and often the game is a bit different, the players are a bit more tired, and when you have those players you can go all the way and they were really impressive.’

