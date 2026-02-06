Sunderland manager gives update on if Xhaka will be fit to face Arsenal

Arsenal’s next fixture will see them face Sunderland, one of the few sides they failed to defeat in the reverse meeting earlier in the campaign. That result proved costly, impacting Arsenal’s points total and serving as a reminder of the threat Sunderland has posed this season. As the weekend approaches, the Gunners are fully aware that this is not a fixture they can approach lightly.

Sunderland has exceeded expectations throughout the campaign, producing a series of impressive results over the last few months. Their home form has been particularly strong, remaining unbeaten and frustrating several high-profile opponents. Arsenal were among the teams that applied pressure but were unable to secure a victory, underlining the resilience and organisation of the Black Cats.

Arsenal aiming to assert dominance

When the two sides meet again, Arsenal will be determined to demonstrate why they currently sit at the top of the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta’s team is edging closer to clinching the league title, and the sense within the squad is that this is the stage of the season where focus and consistency are essential.

Although the match will be played at the Emirates, it is not expected to be straightforward. Sunderland has shown that it is capable of troubling top teams, and Arsenal understands that complacency would be costly. The Gunners will be expected to control the tempo and apply sustained pressure, but they must also remain alert to Sunderland’s ability to exploit any lapse in concentration.

Key absence for Sunderland

Sunderland will be without one of their most influential players, as Granit Xhaka is set to miss a return to the Emirates. The midfielder has been a key figure for the Black Cats, and his absence is a notable setback. Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris confirmed the situation, saying, according to the Metro, “Not yet but he’s going well. He ran on the treadmill today so that’s positive.”

Despite this absence, Sunderland is still expected to field a competitive side capable of causing problems. Arsenal will therefore need to approach the match with caution and intensity, ensuring they respect the opposition while pursuing another vital step towards their title ambitions.