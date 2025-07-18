Sunderland plot audacious swoop for former Arsenal captain

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has been offered the chance to make a surprise Premier League return, two years after leaving the Gunners. Xhaka departed for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023, bringing a six-year spell in North London to an end. The Bundesliga side signed the Swiss international for €25 million following an exceptional campaign in red and white. Two years on, he is being targeted by a surprise club hoping to secure a sensational return to England.

Sunderland eye former Gunner to boost top flight ambitions

According to Sky Sports, Premier League new boys Sunderland are exploring a move to sign the former Arsenal midfielder. The Black Cats reportedly want the 137-time capped international to spearhead their top flight return after an eight-year absence.

Xhaka has enjoyed a successful spell at Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso, playing a key role in the club’s maiden Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season. He was also instrumental in back-to-back DFB Pokal triumphs and helped guide the side to a runner-up finish in the Europa League.

Despite his contributions, uncertainty now surrounds his future, with Sunderland considering an audacious move to bring him back to the Premier League. The newly promoted side is expected to face competition from Saudi Arabian clubs, while the midfielder still has three years remaining on his current contract.

Xhaka’s Arsenal legacy remains a complex one

Granit Xhaka’s time with Arsenal was a mixed experience, despite being a regular feature under three different managers and lifting two FA Cups during his seven-year spell. From the high of his final campaign to the low point of clashing with supporters and being stripped of the captaincy in 2019, the Swiss midfielder was one of the most polarising figures of the Emirates era.

He made 297 appearances for the Gunners, scored 23 goals, won two FA Cups and captained the side permanently for a brief period. While opinions may remain divided, he is a player who will be remembered for his passion and leadership on the pitch.

Two years after leaving the Gunners, what are your thoughts on his potential return to the EPL?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…