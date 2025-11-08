Sunderland star agrees a draw against Arsenal feels like a win

Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard has admitted that their 2-2 draw against Arsenal likely feels like a victory, after the Black Cats succeeded in halting the Gunners’ impressive winning streak. Arsenal had been enjoying a strong run of form prior to the match at the Stadium of Light, but Sunderland’s excellent record at home meant the fixture represented a potential banana skin for the visitors.

The Black Cats have made a remarkable start to life in the top flight following their promotion at the end of last season. Their performances so far have impressed fans and pundits alike, with some even suggesting they could finish the season in a position that qualifies for European competition. Facing a team of Arsenal’s calibre was always going to be a significant test, and the Gunners reportedly put extra effort into training during the week, fully aware of the challenge posed by their opponents.

Sunderland Take the Initiative

Although Arsenal began the game strongly, it was Sunderland who struck first, taking the lead and forcing the Gunners onto the back foot. The home side then demonstrated resilience when Arsenal responded to go 2-1 ahead, with Sunderland equalising to secure a hard-fought draw. The match showcased the Black Cats’ determination and ability to compete against one of the strongest teams in Europe at present.

Sunderland’s performance highlighted their organisation, work ethic, and tactical awareness. By showing composure under pressure and responding to setbacks during the game, the team reinforced their growing reputation as a top-flight side capable of challenging established clubs. For Arsenal, the result will be seen as a missed opportunity to extend their lead over the chasing pack, while for Sunderland, the point gained could provide significant confidence moving forward.

Ballard on the Result

Reflecting on the outcome, Ballard spoke positively about Sunderland’s display. When asked if it felt like a win, he said, as quoted by the BBC,: “I’d say so, it’s a good morale boost to show we can go against a really top team – probably one of the best in Europe at the minute – and delighted with that. But it is just one point, and we’ve got a lot of work to do to achieve our goal of staying up this year.”

His comments underline the importance of the result as a confidence-building exercise, while also acknowledging the challenges that remain for Sunderland. The draw may not have been a win on the scoreboard, but it sent a clear message that the Black Cats are capable of competing at the highest level and will not be underestimated in the remainder of the season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…