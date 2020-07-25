Super agent trying to broker a deal between Arsenal and PSG

A surprising report out of France is claiming that Arsenal is interested in signing PSG goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola.

The Frenchman was sent to Real Madrid on-loan this season after Keylor Navas swapped the Bernabeu for Paris.

He made a handful of appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s team, but he has now returned to Paris where he doesn’t seem to have a future.

The report from Parisfans.fr claims that because he has no future with the French champions, he has turned his attention to the Premier League.

The World Cup winner had just bought a house in London in one of the clearest indications that he is serious about moving to the English top flight.

It claims that super-agent, Mino Raiola knows that his client isn’t needed at PSG again, and he is trying to broker a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League in Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez has also shown that he is a capable deputy.

This seems to be one of just many rumours that will be flying around as the transfer window approaches because Arsenal looks well-covered in their goalkeeping department.