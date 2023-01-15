Super Arsenal go 8 points clear at the top with 2-0 victory over Tottenham

Well, what a game that was!
From start to finish I was never worried about Tottenham even getting a point off us in the North London Derby today. Once we went 1-0 up due to Hugp Lloris’ first ever own goal after Saka’s blast across the goal, I knew that this was going to be yet another win in our march to the title, and when Odegaard scored a sublime strike to make it 2-0 before half-time, I knew that Arteta would make sure that we were set up to hold off our noisy neighbours and open up a massive gap in the race for St Totteringhams Day.
Yes, Tottenham tried to rally after the break, but if Eddie Nketiah had had a bit more luck, or if we had scored another one or two of our myriad chances we would have been even more comfortable.
I’m not sure I really need to add any more as I am totally emotionally drained after being in a state of nervous tension all day.
We are now 8 points clear of the chasing pack, and all I have left to say is MIND THE GAP!!!
Arsenal played like a champion in the first half by dominating Spuds and generally just maintained their lead in the second half. Gotta thank Conte for not parking the bus
It was interesting to see Tierney play LW. I think he can be a super-sub in that position
My MOTM were Odegaard and Ramsdale. The runner-ups were Partey and Saka
Great performance.
Don’t agree about Tierney, but Ramsdale and Odegaard for me as well as the best today.
But so much to be happy about in that performance.
Yeah. Spuds’ shots could’ve gone in and they looked dangerous in set-pieces, but Ramsdale was excellent today
Yes GAI. This was a massive win.
We can go into other games with belief.
I see us having 95 points this season.
We need 3 signings this January
Ferran Torres/ Asensio
Tielemans
Douglas Luiz
If we can beat Man United, I think our worst case scenario will be the second place finish, as long as Nketiah, Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka, Partey, Saliba and Magalhaes don’t get injured
I agree we need a couple of new players. Our key players looked a bit tired and there is no way they can play all games
I like Torres, Asensio and Tielemans, but Douglas Luiz has just extended his contract. I agree with Arsenal that a new LW is necessary, because Nelson is injured and Smith-Rowe is inconsistent in that position
Add Ramsdale to your list, and we have 8 players, who will give us a seríous a headache, if they get an injury, that keep them out for many games.
And that is why, we can’t expect to buy us cover.
The players perform so well together in the rehearsed systems, that they almost all seem irreplaceable.
We need to be lucky to keep being able to keep the same starting 12 or 13 players as all PL games so far, and we need to prioritize in favour of the PL.
Can we stop mentioning Tielemans, he’s Elneny level, we don’t need that
Nketiah can get injured as long as Jesus is back
Odegaard is on super form, but Viera can do a job
Ben White can switch into CB if an of Saliba or Magalheas gets injured
Smith-Rowe will get fit and can do a job in Martinelli’s stead
Partey almost irreplaceable but assuming Elneny was around against Man Utd instead of Lokonga we might not lose that match
(remember we had good run of forms last season with Elneny – Partey was largely injured)
It’s not a wide quality-vacuum btw Matt Turner and Ramsdale
So that leaves Saka,
He’s the only that we don’t have someone that can even come close
All we can do is shuffle Martinelli/Nelson/Viera/Smith-Rowe in his stead
Guys !!!
We do need quality reinforcement but Arteta can find solutions till the end of season even with this crop
We’ll be fine
Ramsdale man of match for sure. Made so many life saving saves. Otherwise the game was not quite assuring. The difference in goal keeper in both sides was quite evident today and made the difference in evenly contested match. Our lack of depth is evident and there doesn’t seem much option is our 1st team doesn’t work. In this match all it matter was points and we got it. Glad for that n hope we can get similar result in the most win united game.
Vz If you honestly feel that was an “evenly contested match” then you and I INHABIT DIFFERENT PLANETS .
And I am firmly on Earth, where reality reigns!
Totally agreed 👍
I believe this season is our best chance to win EPL, so Arsenal had better bring in some reinforcements soon
We did it
We did it Gooners!
We won the league,
(We won the league!),
At Sh*ite Hart Lane,
(At Sh*te Hart Lane!),
We won the league at Sh*te Hart Lane,
We won the league at the s*it-hole,
We won the league at Sh*te Hart Lane…
🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️
Amazing result, wow. Now I’m really starting to believe..
However, we have United, Everton, City next. Nothing is decided yet, but the team and manager should keep their heads high because today they were SUBLIME.
Now hoping we’re going get our reinforcements (Big Sergei anyone..?)!
Well done Arsenal fc.
Now for Manchester utd to bow down infront of us after we whiplash them.
Who says Odeegard won’t be named the Player of the Season if he keeps playing like this. Ramsdale is my MoM though for his vital saves and command of his area when facing those long balls and crosses.
Great to be a gooner today. My MOTM were a combination of 4 players: Saka, Odegaaard, Partey & Nketiah (who worked his socks off. He is allowed a few errors for his workrate). Ramsdale was not far behind making crucial blocks.
Wordclass 🫶
*Worldclass* also with «l» 😁
Merse was sure we would win. Such a good performance. Saka/Odegaard/Ramsdale 10/10. What a numpty Mudface is joining Chelsea. A beautiful performance.
Wonder if Mudryk was watching that.
Anyone else notice how he barely has a smile on his face in any of his pics??
Why must he watch Arsenal when decided to sign money rather than the sport?
He must just concentrate on wealthy club now.
Best wishes for him.
Tyndale I never say or think “best wishes” to ANY opponent whatsoever. If they do well, it harms us. Not in a million years for me old son!
Not a single smile mate. He looks very unhappy 😰
Mudryk chose a 8,5 year contract with a salary of +200k a week. There’s no way anyone would accept a contract that long if the salary wasn’t extremely high.
So he’s going to rake in 80 millions until he’s 30 no matter how he plays or if even stays fit.
He just chose to be set for life.
I thought the same thing,I swear!!
Did anyone see Richarlison slap Ramsdale in the face at the end? That led to that spu@ fan kicking Ramsdale in the head. That man’s behaviour was disgusting from the minute he walked on the pitch, and the referee should’ve given him a yellow card during the game. I hope the FA look at the footage and ban him for several matches.
Yeah. And run off like a little b**ch. He should be banned or even charged with violent behavior
Ramsdale MOTM
Harry Kane no penalty against Arsenal, so he can’t score🥴🥴
Let your apologies be as loud as your disrespect for doubting thr process and all the names you called Arteta and for constantly disrespecting and saying Ødegaard brings nothing to this team.
We toyed with them and I love it
Deserved victory. Let’s all just enjoy what is happening. Screw the window. Screw the petty arguements. We are 8 clear and have done the double on Spurs. Enjoy!
I have lost a voice shouting in ecstasy!
Now I have started to really believe.
I just hope the hierarchy will help the squad by investing in at least two quality players to keep the momentum. We may not have a better chance than now.
We have been relatively lucky with injuries so far. But it takes only a few to derail the momentum
Trust the process…
London is red….
One game at a time….
Dare to dream……
Welldont boys. The game was won in the first half. Blew them away and then managed the game properly in the 2nd half.
And yes, Kane didn’t score.
We did the double against them..
Bring on Manu
Glad Saliba and Saka avoided yellow cards and are available for United game. United fans must have been hoping at least one of them missed the game through suspension, lol.
What a win, and what I loved most was the audacity of the team to do that celebration when everyone is complaining about those.
Now commentators want Arsenal players to be investigated and punished (especially Xhakha and Ramsdale) for ill discipline. “Arteta does not have discipline himself, so who is going to discipline the team?” – seriously!!?
The Other Vinod. That is untrue! Which commentators? I see none saying that!
I’ll repeat this: The scum werent as bad as evryone is trying to say, they just met a vastly superior team that exploited their streghts. If you were keen enough you’d notice the scum had the best 1st half of the season, we were just a vastly superior proposition for conte.
Well done, Arsenal FC. Excellent performance by all Arsenal players.. Thanks to Arteta. What we saw today from the players is the result of Artetas hard work with the players. My only concern is the depth of the squad. It was obvious that the players ran out of steam. Its a long season. But wonderful result today. Let us be happy.
We’ll done to the manager and the team!
If we can pick up 4 points in our 2 EPL games vs United and City i think we’ll be well on the way to giving us a chance at the title.
Great win and some standout performances,but as whole everyone did their jobs .GG
Surely Arsenal must now dip into the market
and spend that reported £105 mil published by football London on the 16th of December.
Test West Ham resolve with that £88 mil we didn’t spend on the little rat, engage Raphinha and Savic right away.
Time is running out we must act, strike the rod now while it’s still hot.
But honestly we need a better C.F.Eddie has a long way to go.We can’t afford to let go this Epl.
??
He had a good game. Didn’t score but did a good job all around.
In fact, vey much like Jesus has done in many games.
I do Arsenal for a living, try it it might for you too.
WELL Done Gunner
Very satisfying game and a nail in the spuds coffin. The only player i was disappointed in was Martinelli, he looked a little slow and laboured but best Arsenal player by a mile was Ramsdale, made some crucial saves. Utd next and redemption time fot OT.