Super Arsenal go 8 points clear at the top with 2-0 victory over Tottenham

Well, what a game that was!

From start to finish I was never worried about Tottenham even getting a point off us in the North London Derby today. Once we went 1-0 up due to Hugp Lloris’ first ever own goal after Saka’s blast across the goal, I knew that this was going to be yet another win in our march to the title, and when Odegaard scored a sublime strike to make it 2-0 before half-time, I knew that Arteta would make sure that we were set up to hold off our noisy neighbours and open up a massive gap in the race for St Totteringhams Day.

Yes, Tottenham tried to rally after the break, but if Eddie Nketiah had had a bit more luck, or if we had scored another one or two of our myriad chances we would have been even more comfortable.

I’m not sure I really need to add any more as I am totally emotionally drained after being in a state of nervous tension all day.

We are now 8 points clear of the chasing pack, and all I have left to say is MIND THE GAP!!!