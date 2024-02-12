Super Captain! How much of a bargain was Martin Odegaard for Arsenal?

Martin Odegaard’s stellar performances significantly influence Arsenal’s success. Despite being just 23 years old, the Norwegian midfielder seamlessly adapted to Arsenal, becoming their top Premier League playmaker. His exceptional creativity and ingenuity have revitalized the club.

Despite registering five goals and three assists in 26 Premier League appearances, his influence transcends traditional metrics. Odegaard has become integral to Arsenal’s evolving mindset under manager Mikel Arteta. I can’t help but admire his commitment to both playmaking and defensive responsibilities, evident in his pressing and disruption of opponents’ build-up play.

Odegaard’s significance lies not only in his playmaking prowess but also in his defensive contributions. His pressing and ability to create scoring opportunities have been instrumental in Arteta’s tactics. Remarkably, he leads in chances created from open play across Europe’s top five leagues, showcasing his capacity to link play and deliver key passes.

His vision and passing precision have significantly contributed to Arsenal’s resurgence. With Odegaard at the helm, Arsenal’s prospects in both the Champions League and the Premier League seem promising. While it’s debatable whether the Arsenal captain’s performance dictates the team’s success, there’s no denying Odegaard’s pivotal role in midfield.

Looking ahead, Arsenal fans can anticipate more memorable moments with Odegaard orchestrating plays from the heart of midfield.

He’s the man! I remember well how Arsenal fans were unimpressed that Arteta went back for the youngster at the end of his uneventful 6 month loan with the Gunners, but right now does anyone question that we got an unbelievable bargain when Arteta snatched him frm Real Madrid?

