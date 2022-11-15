Super Computer finally predicts a good season for Arsenal

Arsenal has begun showing the form of a team that can win the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side has not won the league since 2004 and they haven’t qualified for the Champions League since 2017.

After failing to make the top four last season, the Gunners bolstered their squad in the summer in a bid to return to Europe’s elite club competition.

However, they are doing much better than everyone expected and are now one of the clubs that could win the league title.

Several super computers have predicted how this season will finish and they often predict that they will finish behind Manchester City.

However, after they opened a five-point gap over the defending champions at the top of the league table, a supercomputer via The Sun predicts Arsenal will win the league.

It claims Arteta’s team is on course to end this season with over 82 points, which is more than City will get.

As we do well, super computers will start backing us to win the title, but we must stay focused on our goal and avoid being distracted by these predictions.

We still have more than 20 league games to play, so our focus should be on winning one match at a time.

