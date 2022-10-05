Super computer makes Arsenal potential title winners

Arsenal is having a very fine season, and it keeps getting better every weekend.

The Gunners are at the top of the league table now after winning seven of their 8 league games so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side is well developed and they beat Tottenham in their last league game to show they are not joking about their title chances.

Their form at this start of the season has made several pundits tip them for the league title.

Having missed out on a top-four place last season, finishing this campaign in the UCL position will be seen as an achievement, but do Arsenal have what it takes to do even more?

Some supercomputers think so, and the boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG via Sun Sports reckon so too.

Their supercomputer has predicted the final league standings and Arsenal has an 8/1 chance of winning, only second to Manchester City.

We have had a very good season, and we look set up to overachieve more.

If we keep winning matches, especially the very tough ones, we have a very good chance of ending this term as title winners.

But we must be grounded, and work hard to get the wins we need to maintain a challenge.

