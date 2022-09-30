Super computer makes Arsenal v Tottenham prediction

A supercomputer has given Arsenal a better chance of beating Tottenham when both clubs meet this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side has started this season well and they would want to build on that in this game.

All eyes are on them to show their title credentials after their loss at Manchester United.

This is another major test for them, and Spurs would be in for all the points as well.

Four points could separate both teams by the new week if Arsenal can win, but that would be easier said than done.

FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer via the Yorkshire Post has predicted the Premier League games for this weekend.

Although it did not predict the exact score, it gave Arsenal a 44% chance of beating their neighbours.

Antonio Conte’s side was handed a smaller 32% chance of victory in the game.

They make their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each game, according to the report.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These supercomputers bank on data provided by humans to make their predictions.

This means it is similar to what most of us think. But our players must not underestimate their rivals.

Both teams had players who rested during this break and we should expect them to be fresh for the encounter.