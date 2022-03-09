Super computer now believes Arsenal will claim the last Champions League spot

Arsenal has been in red-hot form in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta’s men become the Premier League’s most reliable winning machine.

The Gunners had struggled at the start of this season and only a few of their fans would have been considering them top four contenders at the time.

They were even closer to the relegation places than they were to the top half of the league table.

But they have turned that around and are now fourth on the league table and looking good to finish this season in a Champions League spot.

Not every fan or pundit will believe that, but a Supercomputer has predicted that the Gunners will finish in the fourth position.

The Sun says the supercomputer believes Arteta’s team will finish ahead of Tottenham and Manchester United in the last Champions League spot.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea will occupy the first three spots.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Four wins on the bounce in the Premier League alone is the form of a club that means business.

We will face tougher opponents before this season ends, but we have started this new year strongly.

Although the club didn’t add new players to its ranks in the last transfer window, we still have the players to win more points and a top-four spot.

