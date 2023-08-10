Super computer predicts 2023/2024 league table – Where does Arsenal finish?

The upcoming Premier League campaign is poised to witness Arsenal’s determined pursuit of the title, building on their near miss in the previous season.

Armed with additional reinforcements, the Gunners have bolstered their squad, augmenting the quality necessary to surpass their previous second-place finish. Mikel Arteta’s squad is primed to elevate their performance and vie for the title.

Yet, the path to glory will be no simple task, as mounting competition from other contenders awaits Arsenal. Manchester City, for instance, has retained a significant portion of the squad that propelled them to Premier League victory in the previous season, positioning them as formidable title contenders once more.

Although City holds the label of favourites due to their squad’s quality, the challenge remains multi-faceted, and predicting Arsenal’s final standing is no straightforward matter.

According to The Sun, a supercomputer has undertaken the task of projecting the league standings by the summer of 2024. Remarkably, this analysis places Arsenal in the second position once again. The prediction foresees City securing another championship while Arsenal closely trails them. The only alteration to the top four is Liverpool displacing Newcastle United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Finishing second on the league table for two consecutive seasons is not bad and it shows we are making progress.

Every fan knows it would be tough to beat City to the title, but winning a cup and finishing second should be considered a success.

