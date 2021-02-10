Super Computer predicts final Premier League table, its bad news for Arsenal

After winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year, Arsenal spent a lot of money in the last transfer window in their bid to make a top-four finish this season.
They started the campaign in fine form, but as in most marathon races, they have struggled to sustain their momentum.
They are now out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. They remain in the Europa League, but ahead of their match against Leeds United, they are currently 11th on the league table after 23 matches.
After landing the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, the Gunners want a Champions League return.
They still have 15 more matches to move up the league table, but TalkSPORT’s Super Computer doesn’t think they will make the top four at the end of this season.
It predicted the final league table based on the performance of teams so far, and the Gunners finished this season 8th.
That position will not even be enough for them to play in the Europa League.
Even worse is the fact that Tottenham would finish ahead of the Gunners yet again, even though they will also miss out on the top four.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
8th is generous the way we are going
8th seems about right Can’t see Arsenal finishing below Southampton or Leeds for sure Then much business to do in summer Ceballos and Elneny out as soon as possible quickly followed by Nketian. Willock, Nelson and, Maitland Niles None of these are going to make it in a big time team Then get shot of Luiz Chambers Willian and Lacazette With whatever cash we receive for these players start building team around Saka Tierney Holding and Smith-Rowe Because of his attitude Saliba shoulsld also be shipped out of the Emirates too No unproven kid with or without potential should act as he has done he should feel privileged to have been at a club like Arsenal and as Pepe commented some time ago his trouble is he can’t keep his thoughts to himself what a difference between Saliba and Saka a kid with true potential who’s proving himself
Haha I’ll take 8th now currently we are in bottom half of the table so anything above that is a bonus