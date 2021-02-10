Super Computer predicts final Premier League table, its bad news for Arsenal

After winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year, Arsenal spent a lot of money in the last transfer window in their bid to make a top-four finish this season.

They started the campaign in fine form, but as in most marathon races, they have struggled to sustain their momentum.

They are now out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. They remain in the Europa League, but ahead of their match against Leeds United, they are currently 11th on the league table after 23 matches.

After landing the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, the Gunners want a Champions League return.

They still have 15 more matches to move up the league table, but TalkSPORT’s Super Computer doesn’t think they will make the top four at the end of this season.

It predicted the final league table based on the performance of teams so far, and the Gunners finished this season 8th.

That position will not even be enough for them to play in the Europa League.

Even worse is the fact that Tottenham would finish ahead of the Gunners yet again, even though they will also miss out on the top four.