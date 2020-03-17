Super-computer predicts positive end to season for Arsenal

In recent years we have heard all about this super-computer predicting results using all wisdom of knowledge at hand, and the application has now played out the rest of the season with us finishing the campaign with European football.

The so-called ‘Script’ as they are now calling it, uses a range of statistics, form and data from OPTA, Google and Squawka to play out the remainder of the season‘s matches a number of times, before leaving us with a prediction of what the league table will look like at the end of it.

None of you will be shocked to hear that Liverpool secure their first Premier League title, although the computer did see them draw with Everton in their first fixture to keep things interesting.

We will skip over the part where City beat us 3-0 in the game in hand, a result that is rather flattering for this very beatable City side of 2020.

Leicester regain form to seal their position in third spot in order to secure their place in next season’s Champions League, with Man United securing fourth, and Chelsea picking up the consolation CL spot thanks to the ban for the Citizens.

The Script then has us next in the table, leapfrogging Sheffield United, Wolves and Tottenham to secure sixth place, with rivals Spurs a point behind also securing Europa League football.

We most certainly have had an upturn in fortunes, while Sheffield United and Tottenham have been stuttering a bit of late. Wolves finishing position looks a little harsh if you have been watching them at all lately, but who am I to argue?

Are any of you certain that we would secure a top seven finish should the campaign continue? How would you predict the table to look?

Patrick