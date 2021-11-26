Super-computer predicts Premier League table with bad news for north London

Arsenal are expected to miss out on the Champions League places this season, with a super-computer predicting that West Ham will seal the fourth and final spot in the competition.
As we see numerous times throughout the season, companies generate a theoretic league table to try and figure out how the campaign will end for certain teams, and the latest edition isn’t great for us.
The Gunners are supposedly on course to miss out on guaranteed qualification to Europe through their league position (although the League Cup or FA Cup winners being amongst the top five would gift us entry due to finishing sixth.
The computer predicts us to finish level on points with Man United but with a inferior goal difference, whilst West Ham are said to clinch fourth with an extra four points than us both.
Tottenham also miss out by finishing seventh in the division, while fellow London club Chelsea slip down to third, despite current appearing on course to win their first title since 2017.
Manchester City are tipped to overtake both Liverpool and the Blues to become champions for a fourth time in the last five seasons.
This is all hypothetical of course, and is being predicted before we have even played half of the calendar, using man-made statistics and theories. You can see the full predicted table here at Fivethirtyeight.com.
While I think it is too early to be predicting how the season will end, we’ve had spanners thrown into the works in recent weeks with both Tottenham and Man United having changed manager, and there is literally no telling how that will affect their season going forwards.
We simply have to carry on doing what we’re doing, and I believe a convincing victory this weekend will pile pressure on all the teams who are vying for the European spots.
I don’t see City winning it this year either, as both Liverpool and Chelsea appear stronger thus far, but it wouldn’t be a shock if the Citizens used the January window to bring in someone to make the difference up.
Where do you expect Arsenal to finish?
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Stupid! The same Super computer said at the beginning that we will miss out on the top 6 and that Brentford will finish ahead of us. Do not pay attention to these biased fellows. It’s a simple wish and not reality.
Nothing will stop us from getting to top 4. The Liverpool disaster happened on time to help put Arsenal back on track.
But we need to sign at least a DM and possibly a winger and/or a striker in the January window to make things easier.
If we are honest about the club we are not good enough to finish 4th, and still far behind the top 3.
6th place and Europa league should be the goal at the end of the season. Anything less is unacceptable, and after 2 years finishing 8th a higher finish should be the minimum.
The table doesn’t lie, and all the talk about what’s changed is just that; talk. Results matter, and top 6 should be the mandatory minimum this year.
Yes we may be light years behind the top 3. But with United wobbling and puffing up the league table, and the Hammers embroiled in tough Europa League contest, top 4 might just not be as far fetched as previously thought.
5th !
With Arteta’s tactics, unless we buy strong fast goal scoring midfielders , I don’t see us finishing in the UCL spots,
it certainly shouldn’t take a “super” computer to draw such seemingly logical conclusions…that said, I guess anything is possible
If we keep beating this small team as I see we will finish in a better position,He Arteta need to buy a striker and must do this as soon as possible,as you can see,Auba is nowhere to where he was and this has been cornfermed well by the mis he did against liverpool and Newcastle.He need to sign a bagup no 2 and make sure he sign natural no 8 this January he will be in top 4.The in the summer he buy only one player this is no.10 to assist Smithrow and bring salina back.sell Auba ,Laca,chembers,Elneny,kolosanic,Terrors,ete
Anything can happen up arsenal
Mancity 1st
Man Utd 2nd
Chelsea 3rd
Liverpool 4th
Arsenal 5th
Tottenham 6th
West Ham 7th