Super computer predicts the 2022/2023 season and it is not good for Arsenal

Arsenal will want to make progress from the 2021/2022 campaign by the end of next season, and that means finishing higher than fifth and earning a return to the Champions League.

Their efforts to achieve that nearly paid off at the end of the last campaign, and they should make it happen by next summer.

This transfer window offers them a good chance to equip their squad and prepare for a very important season.

Before a ball is kicked for that campaign, a supercomputer has already predicted the outcome of the season, and The Sun reports that it is the same familiar story for Arsenal.

It says the Gunners will miss out on the top four again with a 6th-place finish.

The current top four will remain unchanged, but Manchester United will finish the campaign 5th on the league table.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is too early to take any predictions about Arsenal’s season serious because we haven’t even finished our transfer business.

The last campaign was an improvement on the previous one, and that is enough reason to be more optimistic that the next one will be even better.

Hopefully, our new signings will hit the ground immediately after they join the club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: How will Raphinha fit into the Arsenal team?