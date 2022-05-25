Super Computer predicts where Arsenal will finish next season

Arsenal came very close to finishing this season inside the top four, which would have been an overachievement considering that no one expected them to achieve that when the campaign began.

They finished fifth, which is an improvement from their 8th place finish in the previous campaign.

The club will strengthen its squad in the summer and would expect to go one better and end the next season inside the top four.

However, a Super Computer has predicted the final standings for the next campaign and Arsenal will make a regression, according to it.

The Sun reports that Gunners finished 7th on the predicted table, below even Newcastle United, who are tipped to break into the top six.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is still too early to think about the position we will finish next season and this supercomputer is clearly getting ahead of itself.

The prediction makes no sense when it doesn’t know which decisive players Arsenal will add to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

It also doesn’t know if the other clubs in the competition will equip their playing squad better than we would do.

It is a good time to be an Arsenal fan and we expect a better 2022/2023 campaign.

