Super funny video! Arsenal Women boss Eidevall has fun at Colney Carpool

Super funny video! Arsenal Boss Jonas Eidevall has fun at Colney Carpool By Michelle

Another week, and another special edition of Colney Carpool for Arsenal Women!

This time head coach Jonas Eidevall joins Frimmy on a ride to the Arsenal Training Centre, and he certainly asked the boss some interesting questions! This is a funny watch..

What’s Jonas Eidevall’s go-to karaoke song?

Jonas Eidevall’s favourite word in another language?

And what was Jonas Eidevall’s favourite subject in school?

Find out the answers to these questions and plenty more by clicking the ‘Play’ button.

It’s good to see Jonas relaxed, smiling, laughing and joking, especially as his team were gearing up to face Manchester United on 19th November, at Emirates Stadium, that ill-fated match where Arsenal lost 2-3, ending their run of 14 consecutive WSL wins.

Arsenal are back in WSL action on Saturday 3rd December, 2pm kick-off at Meadow Park. Arsenal and Everton will be hoping to get back to winning ways after Arsenal’s defeat at the hands of Man Utd and Everton having lost to Man City and Man Utd in recent weeks.

Tickets still available to purchase here.

Michelle Maxwell

