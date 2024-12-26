Super-Versatile Jurrien Timber should be an automatic start in every Arsenal game now

Each time Jurrien Timber is on the pitch, he reminds us of what we missed last season when that ACL injury sidelined him for nearly the whole campaign.

So far for our Gunners, Timber has now played LB, RB, CB, and even midfield, given that he sometimes inverts. He’s been quite decent in every position. As technically gifted as he is, he’s smooth with the ball whether inverting into midfield from right back, playing center back, or functioning as an overlapping fullback. He’s shown himself as a total footballer capable of playing in all phases of the game. He’s one of a kind, and we Gooners can comfortably boast that we have a baller in him.

All plaudits are on Ødegaard and Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal’s latest win over Palace, but Timber also played an important part in that victory.

In the first half, playing at central defense, he was inverting into the midfield. That turned Arsenal’s attacking shape to 3-2-5 as Tierney held his line alongside Kiwior and Partey. That just showed the game plan was all revolving around the ex-Ajax man.

After William Saliba was introduced, the Dutchman moved from central defense to right back.

Timber stepped into midfield and created a double pivot with Jorginho. That Jorginho, Timber, and Ødegaard triangle ran rings around Palace in the second half.

We may have splashed millions to bring Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, and Sterling on board, but it is Timber who has impacted this Arsenal team the way marquee signings do.

I can’t be convinced that if Timber had been available last season, we wouldn’t have lost the league title by a mere 2 points—we’d have won it for sure.

Given he’s just months from his return from the ACL injury, the prayer is that Jurrien Timber can stay fit, because if he does, though a defender, he may fire this Arsenal team to glory.

Sam P