Supercomputer Backs Arsenal to Win the Champions League

Mikel Arteta’s side have been tipped for a remarkable Champions League triumph this season.

Arsenal made history in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, defeating Kairat Almaty to become the first team ever to complete the league phase with a 100 percent record. The Gunners have been the standout side in Europe so far, scoring two or more goals in each of their eight matches.

Along the way, Arsenal have also overcome some heavyweight opposition. Wins against Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid underlined their credentials and reinforced the sense that this is a team capable of competing with Europe’s elite.

Opta rates Arsenal as leading contenders

On the back of that dominant league phase, Arsenal have been identified as the leading contenders to lift the Champions League trophy by statistical analysts at Opta. According to the Opta Analyst supercomputer, Arsenal now have a 29.8 percent chance of winning the competition in June.

That represents a significant rise from the start of the tournament, when the Gunners were given just a 16 percent chance of conquering Europe. Arsenal have also been handed a 47.1 percent probability of reaching their first Champions League final in 20 years.

Bayern Munich sit second in the rankings, with a 14.9 percent chance of lifting the trophy, while Manchester City follow closely behind on 10.5 percent.

The road ahead in Europe

The Premier League has been well represented in the competition this season. Five of the six English sides qualified automatically for the round of 16, with only Newcastle missing out after finishing 12th in the league phase.

While the draw for the last 16 has yet to be made at the time of writing, Arsenal already know the pool of potential opponents they could face. The Gunners will be drawn against one of Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund or Olympiacos in the opening knockout round.

The first legs of those ties will be played across February 17 and 18, with the return fixtures scheduled for February 24 and 25.

With momentum building and confidence growing, Arsenal’s European ambitions are beginning to feel increasingly realistic.

How confident are you of an unprecedented Champions League win in June?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…