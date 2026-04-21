Supercomputer continues to believe in Arsenal winning the title

Arsenal remain in control of the Premier League title race, at least until Manchester City play their next match, but consecutive defeats have made their path to the championship more difficult as the season reaches its decisive stage.

The Gunners have produced excellent form over the past few months and were in a strong position for much of the campaign. However, their recent struggles have come at a crucial time, when consistency is most important in determining the outcome of the title race.

Arsenal Still Holds a Statistical Edge

Mikel Arteta remains convinced that his side can still go on to win the league, and many observers continue to support Arsenal as potential English champions this summer. However, there is a growing sense that confidence has dipped compared to earlier in the season.

Their recent decline has led to concern among supporters that the team may once again fall short after coming close to major success. The timing of this dip in form has increased pressure on the squad as the season enters its final weeks.

Despite that, Arsenal’s chances are still viewed positively by statistical models. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Opta’s supercomputer continues to back Arsenal as favourites, giving them a 73 per cent probability of winning the Premier League title.

That figure keeps them ahead of Manchester City, who remain their closest challengers in the race. However, City’s chances have risen to 27 per cent following their victory over Arsenal at the weekend, narrowing the gap between the two sides.

Title Race Heading For A Tight Finish

The updated projections highlight how quickly momentum can shift in a tightly contested title race. While Arsenal still hold the advantage statistically, their margin for error has become significantly smaller.

City’s recent improvement ensures that the battle remains open, and both teams are now operating under increased pressure in the final stretch of the campaign. Every remaining fixture is likely to carry major significance.

For Arsenal, the focus will be on rediscovering consistency and converting their strong season-long performances into silverware. While numbers still favour them, recent results have ensured that the race is far from settled.