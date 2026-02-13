Supercomputer gives new prediction on final Premier League table

Arsenal dropped two points in their 1-1 draw against Brentford last night, though the result may not be as damaging as it initially appears. The Gunners have experienced a generally strong season, with occasional ups and downs, making a dropped point against Brentford not entirely unexpected.

While they have failed to secure maximum points in several fixtures this term, Arsenal have managed to retain their position at the summit of the Premier League table. However, consistency will be critical in the closing weeks, as Mikel Arteta’s squad face a serious challenge from Manchester City’s prospects. According to Sports Illustrated, a supercomputer model continues to back the Gunners as favourites to secure the league title. The projections suggest that Arsenal will finish the season with 81.93 points, giving them an 85.81% probability of winning the championship.

City Still a Threat

Meanwhile, Manchester City are predicted to finish second with 74.56 points and a 12.07% chance of claiming the title. Each dropped point narrows Arsenal’s margin for error, but the statistical model indicates that, if they maintain form, they remain well-positioned to lift the trophy.

The figures underline both the challenge and the opportunity facing Arteta’s side. While vigilance is necessary against a resurgent City, the projections suggest that Arsenal can absorb occasional setbacks and still emerge as champions of England by the end of the season.