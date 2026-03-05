Supercomputer improves Arsenal’s chance of winning EPL crown

Arsenal’s prospects for the remainder of the season have received a significant boost following their victory over Brighton and Manchester City’s failure to secure a win in their own fixture.

While Arsenal remain in contention for a potential quadruple, it appears that capturing the Premier League title is their primary objective this term. Competing strongly across four competitions is an impressive achievement, yet lifting all four trophies would represent an extraordinary challenge. The immediate focus is therefore on ending two decades of frustration in the league, with Manchester City representing the final major obstacle.

Title Race Momentum Shifts

City possesses considerable experience, having won more league titles than any other club since 2018. Continuity in management has been central to their sustained dominance, and they will be determined to close the gap on Arsenal in the coming weeks. Their pedigree ensures they cannot be discounted, particularly given their familiarity with high-pressure run-ins.

However, their recent slip against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest has dealt a blow to their momentum. Dropped points at this stage of the campaign inevitably carry added significance, especially when chasing a side that has demonstrated consistency and resilience.

Supercomputer Strongly Backs Arsenal

The latest projections reflect this shift in momentum. According to Opta’s supercomputer, Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League have risen dramatically. The updated prediction assigns the Gunners a 93.60 per cent probability of finishing as champions, while Manchester City’s chances have fallen to 6.40 per cent.

Such figures underline the scale of Arsenal’s advantage at this point in the season. Nevertheless, experience suggests that no outcome can be taken for granted in English football. Arsenal will understand that maintaining focus and composure remains essential if they are to convert statistical probability into tangible success and finally reclaim the league crown.