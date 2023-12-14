Supercomputer makes a bold prediction about Arsenal’s Champions League campaign

Arsenal’s return to the Champions League this season has been impressive, with Mikel Arteta’s side showcasing superiority to top their group and secure a place in the knockout stages. Their strong performance, especially at home during the group stages, has raised expectations, and Arsenal is considered strong enough to make a significant impact in the competition this season.

Finishing the group stage as the top team should lead to a favourable draw in the knockout stages, potentially making it easier for them to progress to the quarterfinals.

According to a report from The Sun, a Supercomputer has predicted that Arsenal has a 22% chance of winning the competition by the end of the term. This assessment places them slightly ahead of Manchester City, who is reportedly at 20%.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is a commendable prediction and most likely draws on our performance in the league as well.

However, we do not have to pay attention to these predictions, whether they favour us or not, and we just have to stay focused and prepare very well for every game we play.

In the knockout stage, we will face much tougher teams, so we have to raise our level of performance to win.

