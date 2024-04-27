Supercomputer makes a close call as it predicts the final Premier League standing

Arsenal remains at the top of the Premier League standings, with Manchester City yet to play its outstanding game.

The Gunners are benefiting from Liverpool’s poor run of form, leaving only City as their main rival in the race to win the Premier League.

While Arsenal has some big games ahead, Mikel Arteta’s side has shown they are ready for any challenge this season.

As Arsenal and City continue to challenge each other, a supercomputer has now predicted the final league standings.

According to The Sun, it is one of the closest races we have seen in a while, with Manchester City predicted to be champions with 87 points.

However, Arsenal closely follows them as the second-placed team with 86 points, while Liverpool is predicted to finish third with 83 points.

Although this means Arsenal will fall short in their bid to win the title, they are closer to the top this time, and it suggests that they could be strong contenders in the next campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is just a prediction, and we can make things better for ourselves by ensuring we win all our remaining matches of the season.

That will give us a good chance to take advantage of any slip ups from Manchester City.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…