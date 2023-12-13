Supercomputer makes a new Premier League prediction that Arsenal will love

Arsenal has been a formidable contender in the Premier League title race throughout the first half of this season, and the question lingers: do they possess the endurance to secure victory?

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal has solidified its standing as one of the top clubs on the continent, building upon their successes from the previous season. The key to their continued success lies in consistently grinding out wins, a strategy that has propelled them into the top four in recent weeks.

Following their recent impressive performances, a supercomputer named Betsie, as reported by The Sun, has ventured to predict the final Premier League table for the season. According to Betsie’s forecast, Mikel Arteta’s men are expected to clinch the title with 80 points, with Manchester City closely trailing with 79 points. Liverpool, in third place, is predicted to finish with 77 points.

A notable surprise in the prediction is Aston Villa securing the fourth position on the league table. As the season unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can live up to these predictions and emerge as champions in their quest for Premier League glory.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This prediction is a positive recognition of our progress in the last year, but it should not make us feel comfortable and complacent because nothing has been decided yet.

We must stay humble and respectful of all opponents to win as many matches as possible by the end of the campaign.

